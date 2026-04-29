Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 3.96%.

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Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.0%

CAKE stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. 2,437,515 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,386. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $69.70.

Cheesecake Factory Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Cheesecake Factory's dividend payout ratio is presently 39.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CAKE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens lowered Cheesecake Factory from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Cheesecake Factory and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Cheesecake Factory from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $62.00.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $459,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,713. The trade was a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spero G. Alex sold 4,790 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $316,140.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,936. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 661.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 716 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 3,343.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,102 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,333 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 211.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated NASDAQ: CAKE is an American restaurant company and distributor renowned for its full-service casual-dining concept and specialty cheesecakes. Headquartered in Calabasas Hills, California, the company operates more than 200 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory® brand across the United States, Puerto Rico and select international markets. In addition to sit-down dining, Cheesecake Factory franchised locations offer catering and take-out services, while a separate manufacturing arm supplies branded cheesecakes and desserts to supermarkets, hotels and other foodservice operators.

The origins of the brand trace back to a small cheesecake bakery founded in Detroit in the 1940s.

Further Reading

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