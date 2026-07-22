Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.5860 per share and revenue of $1.1224 billion for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Chefs' Warehouse to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chefs' Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. Chefs' Warehouse has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $102.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on Chefs' Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Chefs' Warehouse from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Chefs' Warehouse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chefs' Warehouse from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chefs' Warehouse has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chefs' Warehouse

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christina Polychroni sold 4,500 shares of Chefs' Warehouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $356,445.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 24,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,892.82. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $170,777,334. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs' Warehouse

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,930,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $182,656,000 after acquiring an additional 318,942 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,189 shares of the company's stock worth $135,864,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,428,184 shares of the company's stock worth $89,019,000 after purchasing an additional 44,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chefs' Warehouse by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,974 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 6.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,149,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,334,000 after buying an additional 70,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

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