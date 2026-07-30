Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given New $125.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. BTIG Research's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock's previous close.

CHEF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chefs' Warehouse from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Chefs' Warehouse from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Chefs' Warehouse from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.29.

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Chefs' Warehouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Chefs' Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chefs' Warehouse will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chefs' Warehouse

In related news, CEO Christopher Pappas sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $9,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,189,453 shares in the company, valued at $170,777,334. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Polychroni sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $356,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 24,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,892.82. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chefs' Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chefs' Warehouse in the first quarter worth about $352,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chefs' Warehouse by 6.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,152 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Chefs' Warehouse by 50.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 130,382 shares of the company's stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43,593 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Chefs' Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chefs' Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company's stock.

More Chefs' Warehouse News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chefs' Warehouse this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings were $0.78 per share , above consensus estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64 and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue increased 12.9% year over year to $1.17 billion , beating expectations of approximately $1.12 billion. The Chefs' Warehouse Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter earnings were , above consensus estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.64 and up from $0.52 a year earlier. Revenue increased 12.9% year over year to , beating expectations of approximately $1.12 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately $4.5 billion to $4.6 billion , broadly in line with the $4.5 billion consensus estimate. The outlook suggests continued sales momentum, although the company did not provide a clearly stated EPS forecast in the reported update. The Chefs' Warehouse Shares Rise After FY26 Revenue Outlook, 2Q Earnings Beat Estimates

Management forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of approximately , broadly in line with the $4.5 billion consensus estimate. The outlook suggests continued sales momentum, although the company did not provide a clearly stated EPS forecast in the reported update. Positive Sentiment: Recent Wall Street actions have supported the rally, including Buy ratings from Benchmark and BTIG and price-target increases, with TD Cowen most recently setting a $110 target. Investors also appeared positioned for the earnings catalyst following a strong first-quarter report. CHEF climbs as investors position for earnings and recent bullish analyst calls

Recent Wall Street actions have supported the rally, including Buy ratings from Benchmark and BTIG and price-target increases, with TD Cowen most recently setting a $110 target. Investors also appeared positioned for the earnings catalyst following a strong first-quarter report. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter: Wellington Management, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock added shares, while several other funds reduced or eliminated holdings. This signals continued interest but not uniformly bullish sentiment.

Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest quarter: Wellington Management, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock added shares, while several other funds reduced or eliminated holdings. This signals continued interest but not uniformly bullish sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Insiders reported seven open-market sales and no purchases during the past six months, including substantial sales by CEO Christopher Pappas. While these transactions may reflect personal liquidity needs, the absence of insider buying is a potential cautionary signal for investors.

Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

Chefs' Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

Further Reading

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