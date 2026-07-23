Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Reaches New 1-Year High - Still a Buy?

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 617 and last traded at GBX 615.50, with a volume of 2185704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 593.50.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CHG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 658 price objective on shares of Chemring Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Chemring Group from GBX 600 to GBX 580 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 650 target price on shares of Chemring Group in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 619.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CHG

Chemring Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 48.90, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 520.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 522.50.

Chemring Group (LON:CHG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of £237.30 million during the quarter. Chemring Group had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 9.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Chemring Group PLC will post 24.8815166 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemring Group

In related news, insider Tony Wood bought 42,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 473 per share, for a total transaction of £198,660. Also, insider Alpna Amar purchased 10,000 shares of Chemring Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 474 per share, for a total transaction of £47,400. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemring Group Company Profile

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers' complex needs. Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today's increasingly unstable world. We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success. Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

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