Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

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Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.98. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$9.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

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