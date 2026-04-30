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Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chemtrade announced a monthly dividend of $0.06 per share; the ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30, with shareholders of record and payment listed for Friday, May 29, implying an annualized payout with a 4.3% yield.
  • Shares opened at C$16.72 and trade near their 50- and 200-day moving averages (C$15.76 and C$14.98), with a 52-week range of C$9.35–C$17.96, a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a PE of 13.7.
  • The fund shows significant leverage and tight liquidity—debt-to-equity 128%, quick ratio 0.48 and current ratio 0.40—which investors should weigh alongside its operations focused on Electrochemicals and chemical services across North and South America.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.98. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$9.35 and a 52-week high of C$17.96. The company has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.40.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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