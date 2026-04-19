Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

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Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$9.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.96.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

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