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Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Consensus rating: Hold. Six brokerages cover Chemtrade (4 hold, 2 buy) with an average 12‑month target price of C$18.14.
  • Analysts diverge. National Bank Financial raised its target to C$23.50 and rated the stock "outperform," while Raymond James and BMO downgraded to "market perform" and cut targets to C$15.00 and C$18.50, respectively.
  • Stock and balance‑sheet snapshot. Shares opened at C$14.76 (12‑month range C$9.14–C$17.96), market cap ~C$1.66B, with high leverage (debt‑to‑equity ~128%) and low liquidity (current ratio 0.40).
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.14.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$18.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a C$18.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Report on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$14.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$9.14 and a 12 month high of C$17.96.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services to customers in North America and around the world. The company organized into four main operating segments: Sulphur Products and Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), Electrochemicals, and Corporate. It generates maximum revenue from Electrochemicals segment. Chemtrade operates in Canada, the United States, and South America of which maximum revenue comes from the United States. SPPC markets, remove and produces merchant, regenerated and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sodium hydrosulfite and provides other processing services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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