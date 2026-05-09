Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $20.90 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90), FiscalAI reports. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 7.23%.The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Cheniere Energy's conference call:

Strong Q1 performance and upgraded outlook. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA exceeded $2.3 billion and DCF was ~ $1.7 billion, with a record 187 cargoes exported; full‑year guidance was raised to $7.25–$7.75B EBITDA and $4.75–$5.25B DCF .

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA exceeded $2.3 billion and DCF was ~ $1.7 billion, with a record 187 cargoes exported; full‑year guidance was raised to and . Execution and production upside from Stage 3 and mid‑scale trains. CCL Stage 3 is ~97% complete (Train 5 substantially complete, Train 6 first LNG imminent, Train 7 ahead of the prior schedule) and mid‑scale Trains 8–9 are ~37% complete, supporting a ~1 million ton increase to 52–54 million tons guidance.

CCL Stage 3 is ~97% complete (Train 5 substantially complete, Train 6 first LNG imminent, Train 7 ahead of the prior schedule) and mid‑scale Trains 8–9 are ~37% complete, supporting a ~1 million ton increase to 52–54 million tons guidance. Geopolitical supply shocks are tightening markets and boosting demand for U.S. LNG. Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to Qatari facilities removed material supply (many millions of tons), driving higher regional prices and highlighting U.S. LNG flexibility and Cheniere’s reliability in customer discussions.

Closure of the Strait of Hormuz and damage to Qatari facilities removed material supply (many millions of tons), driving higher regional prices and highlighting U.S. LNG flexibility and Cheniere’s reliability in customer discussions. GAAP volatility from derivative accounting produced a net loss. The company reported a GAAP net loss of ~ $3.5 billion driven by unrealized, non‑cash mark‑to‑market losses on long‑term IPM derivatives (adjusted net income was positive at ~ $1 billion), creating headline earnings volatility until those positions unwind.

The company reported a GAAP net loss of ~ $3.5 billion driven by unrealized, non‑cash mark‑to‑market losses on long‑term IPM derivatives (adjusted net income was positive at ~ $1 billion), creating headline earnings volatility until those positions unwind. Disciplined capital allocation and strong liquidity. Repurchased ~2.7M shares (~$535M) with a $9B buyback authorization, declared a $0.555 dividend, repaid >$250M of debt, issued long‑dated notes extending maturities, maintained ~ $1.8B cash plus undrawn capacity, and received Moody’s upgrades.

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Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG traded down $6.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $239.92. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,659,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.07. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $263.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Trending Headlines about Cheniere Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cheniere reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings, with EPS of $4.77 versus estimates of $3.91 and revenue of $5.87 billion versus $5.69 billion expected. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, which is a supportive signal for investors. Article link

Cheniere reported stronger-than-expected first-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings, with EPS of $4.77 versus estimates of $3.91 and revenue of $5.87 billion versus $5.69 billion expected. The company also raised full-year 2026 guidance, which is a supportive signal for investors. Positive Sentiment: Management lifted 2026 distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion-$5.25 billion and increased production outlook to 52-54 million tons, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and LNG export growth. Article link

Management lifted 2026 distributable cash flow guidance to $4.75 billion-$5.25 billion and increased production outlook to 52-54 million tons, reinforcing confidence in cash generation and LNG export growth. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Cheniere now has its largest LNG shipping fleet yet and that LNG exports are hitting record highs highlight expanding operational capacity and strong market demand. Article link

Reports that Cheniere now has its largest LNG shipping fleet yet and that LNG exports are hitting record highs highlight expanding operational capacity and strong market demand. Neutral Sentiment: Sector news around broader energy stocks being weaker Thursday may have added some short-term pressure to LNG alongside the company-specific earnings reaction. Article link

Sector news around broader energy stocks being weaker Thursday may have added some short-term pressure to LNG alongside the company-specific earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: The headline quarterly loss was driven by large derivative mark-to-market and hedge losses tied to LNG price volatility, which weighed on reported earnings and likely contributed to the stock’s decline despite solid underlying cash flow. Article link

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.56.

Get Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other news, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total transaction of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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