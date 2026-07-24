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Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Cheniere Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its price target on Cheniere Energy from $327 to $334 and kept an overweight rating, implying about 23.84% upside from the prior close.
  • Despite the bullish analyst note, Cheniere shares fell 0.8% on Friday to $269.69, with trading volume below average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive overall: the stock has an average Buy rating and a consensus price target of $298.88, while institutional investors continue to hold a large majority of shares.
  • Interested in Cheniere Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the energy company's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the company's previous close.

LNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LNG traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $269.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89. The company has a market capitalization of $56.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $731,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 174.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,268 shares of the energy company's stock worth $636,834,000 after buying an additional 1,426,058 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $157,483,000 after acquiring an additional 686,459 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 6,513.7% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 564,742 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $160,251,000 after acquiring an additional 556,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $112,267,000 after acquiring an additional 484,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company's stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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Analyst Recommendations for Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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