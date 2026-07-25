Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNG. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $298.88.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $269.27 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company's 50 day moving average is $244.52 and its 200 day moving average is $242.07. The company has a market cap of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 517 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 136 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 3,318 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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