Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP) Short Interest Down 18.1% in April

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 531,405 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the March 31st total of 649,091 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,477 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.9 days.

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Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of CQP stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.10. 88,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,089. The business's fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.37.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 27.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Cheniere Energy Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,338,942 shares of the company's stock worth $499,447,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,092,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,446,000 after purchasing an additional 298,566 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 52,982.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 252,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 252,197 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $7,304,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CQP. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $60.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CQP

Key Stories Impacting Cheniere Energy Partners

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About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. NYSE: CQP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership's business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP's assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company's core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

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