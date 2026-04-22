Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 2.5% - Should You Sell?

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts: Sign Up

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

Chesapeake Gold Corp. ( CVE:CKG Get Free Report )'s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.50. 36,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 162,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.10 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. Chesapeake Gold Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chesapeake Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chesapeake Gold wasn't on the list.

While Chesapeake Gold currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here