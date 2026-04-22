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Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 2.5% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Chesapeake Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 2.5% to C$3.50 on Wednesday, with 36,184 shares traded—about 78% below the average session volume of 162,074.
  • The company has a market capitalization of C$269.1 million, a negative PE of -58.33 and a beta of 2.14, signaling it is currently unprofitable and relatively volatile.
  • Chesapeake Gold is a precious‑metals exploration firm whose flagship Metates project covers 14 concessions totaling 14,727 hectares in Durango, Mexico.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Chesapeake Gold.

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.50. 36,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 162,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.

Chesapeake Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.10 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 2.14.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico. Chesapeake Gold Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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