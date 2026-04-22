Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $187.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $168.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Scotiabank's target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.17% from the stock's previous close.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus set a $203.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.00.

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Chevron Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,160,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,809,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron has a 1 year low of $133.77 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.60. The firm has a market cap of $373.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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