Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 2% - Here's Why

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.62 and last traded at $192.0530. 8,596,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 12,663,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.36.

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Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.09.

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Chevron Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $192.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $382.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company's revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron's previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 106.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 768,673 shares of company stock worth $144,148,191. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Chevron by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $6,620,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $5,492,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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