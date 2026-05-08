Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $204.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Friday. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $202.74.

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Chevron Stock Down 1.6%

CVX opened at $182.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.51. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $133.77 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 58,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.65, for a total value of $10,941,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,466.70. This represents a 87.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Benjamin Walz sold 11,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.58, for a total transaction of $2,187,528.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 621,439 shares of company stock valued at $118,307,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatterton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Further Reading

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