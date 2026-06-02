Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1.2% - Time to Buy?

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $187.94 and last traded at $187.7660. Approximately 8,843,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,754,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.5790.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chevron from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $205.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $373.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average of $176.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is 123.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.12, for a total transaction of $9,068,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,644,162.96. This trade represents a 84.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,400 shares of company stock valued at $127,090,824. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $28,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here