Chewy (CHWY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $3.3526 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.19). Chewy had a return on equity of 53.48% and a net margin of 1.77%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chewy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chewy alerts: Sign Up

Chewy Trading Down 3.6%

CHWY opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,220 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $108,032.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 123,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,173,248. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, General Counsel Da-Wai Hu sold 8,149 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $219,289.59. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,675 shares of company stock worth $2,459,955. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Chewy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,910 shares of the company's stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Chewy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,586 shares of the company's stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,108 shares of the company's stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the company's stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company's stock.

Chewy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chewy this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Chewy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.91.

View Our Latest Report on Chewy

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc NYSE: CHWY is a leading e-commerce retailer specializing in pet food, supplies and services. The company offers a comprehensive assortment of products for dogs, cats, fish, birds and other small animals, including prescription medications, veterinary health products, grooming essentials and toys. Through its online platform and mobile app, Chewy provides an intuitive shopping experience with features such as Autoship, ensuring regular deliveries of pet essentials at schedule intervals.

Founded in 2011 by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day, Chewy initially operated under the name Mr.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chewy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chewy wasn't on the list.

While Chewy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here