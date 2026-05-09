Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.35 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Chimera Investment's conference call:

HomeXpress origination grew 39% YoY to $884 million with EBITDA of $11.4 million (annualized ROE 16.8%), supported by increased warehouse capacity and tech/AI efficiency gains.

origination grew 39% YoY to $884 million with EBITDA of $11.4 million (annualized ROE 16.8%), supported by increased warehouse capacity and tech/AI efficiency gains. Management redeemed eight securitizations, sold $1.2 billion of loans and released ~$195 million of capital that was redeployed into Agency RMBS, which management estimates could add roughly $15 million of annual earnings.

Management redeemed eight securitizations, sold $1.2 billion of loans and released ~$195 million of capital that was redeployed into Agency RMBS, which management estimates could add roughly $15 million of annual earnings. First-quarter earnings available for distribution were $0.54 per share, covering the $0.45 dividend by ~1.2x and continuing a multi-quarter track record of EAD coverage while the dividend has been raised 36% over the past 10 quarters.

First-quarter earnings available for distribution were $0.54 per share, covering the $0.45 dividend by ~1.2x and continuing a multi-quarter track record of EAD coverage while the dividend has been raised 36% over the past 10 quarters. GAAP results showed a net loss of about $65 million and GAAP book value per share fell 6.9% to $18.34 (management says ~two‑thirds of the decline was from securitization call mechanics and excluding that the decline was ~2.5%).

GAAP results showed a net loss of about $65 million and GAAP book value per share fell 6.9% to $18.34 (management says ~two‑thirds of the decline was from securitization call mechanics and excluding that the decline was ~2.5%). Liquidity and positioning: the company reports several hundred million in cash/unencumbered assets, total leverage of 5.2x (recourse 2.9x), a larger Agency RMBS sleeve (21%), continued hedging/TBA activity, and plans to launch a HomeX securitization program later this year.

Get Chimera Investment alerts: Sign Up

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE:CIM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 778,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,296. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Chimera Investment has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

Chimera Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Chimera Investment's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chimera Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -225.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CIM. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Chimera Investment from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Chimera Investment

Institutional Trading of Chimera Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Chimera Investment by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,620 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 276,950 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,456 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 270,034 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 206,430 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 140,874 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 816,748 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company's stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation NYSE: CIM is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company's portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm's core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chimera Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chimera Investment wasn't on the list.

While Chimera Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here