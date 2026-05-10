China BAK Battery (CBAT) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, May 11th. Analysts expect China BAK Battery to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $70.23 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, May 18, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

China BAK Battery (NASDAQ:CBAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. China BAK Battery had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect China BAK Battery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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China BAK Battery Stock Performance

Shares of CBAT stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. China BAK Battery has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Institutional Trading of China BAK Battery

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China BAK Battery stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in China BAK Battery, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,536 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 28,411 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.40% of China BAK Battery worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.97% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of China BAK Battery in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CBAT

About China BAK Battery

China BAK Battery Inc NASDAQ: CBAT is a China-based developer and manufacturer of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries and related power solutions. The company's core product lines include small, medium and large format batteries, battery modules and pack assemblies designed for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other industrial applications. China BAK Battery offers polymer lithium-ion cells, prismatic and cylindrical cells, as well as integrated battery systems tailored to meet the performance requirements of its clients.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China BAK Battery has expanded its manufacturing footprint and research and development capabilities over the years to serve customers across Asia, Europe and North America.

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