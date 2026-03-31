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China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Hits New 12-Month High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
China Coal Energy logo with Energy background
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Key Points

  • China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) hit a new 52-week high of $34.00 in mid-day trading, up from the prior close of $30.50.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from a "strong sell" to a "Strong Buy" on January 5, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Strong Buy.
  • Key fundamentals include a market cap of $22.54 billion, a low P/E of 8.54, modest leverage (debt-to-equity 0.20) and liquidity near 1 (quick ratio 0.98, current ratio 1.05), with 50- and 200-day moving averages at $30.52 and $28.22.
  • Interested in China Coal Energy? Here are five stocks we like better.

China Coal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CCOZY - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Coal Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

View Our Latest Analysis on CCOZY

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Co, Ltd. is a major coal producer and integrated energy company in the People’s Republic of China. It operates as the publicly traded arm of the state-owned China National Coal Group and has securities available on mainland and Hong Kong exchanges, with a U.S. over-the-counter quotation under the symbol CCOZY. The company’s business model centers on upstream production and downstream processing of coal and related energy products.

The company’s core activities include coal mining, washing and processing, and the sale and distribution of thermal and coking coal to industrial and utility customers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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