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China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Hits New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
China Construction Bank logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • New 52-week high: China Construction Bank traded as high as $22.89 and last at $22.55, trading above its 50-day ($20.98) and 200-day ($20.43) simple moving averages.
  • Quarterly beat: The bank reported EPS of $0.85 (vs. $0.84 expected) and revenue of $26.13B (vs. $24.24B expected), with analysts projecting full-year EPS of 3.83.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: Market cap ~$295.6B and a low P/E of 6.24 with very low beta (0.08), while liquidity ratios are below 1 (current and quick 0.87) and debt-to-equity is 0.73.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

China Construction Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.89 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 10052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

The company's 50 day simple moving average is $20.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.08.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.24 billion. China Construction Bank had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 25.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Construction Bank Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About China Construction Bank

(Get Free Report)

China Construction Bank Corporation OTCMKTS: CICHY is one of the largest commercial banks in China, headquartered in Beijing. The bank provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and individual customers. It is widely recognized as one of the major state-owned banks in China and has played a significant role in financing infrastructure, real estate and corporate development across the country.

CCB's core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking and treasury operations.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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