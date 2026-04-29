Free Trial
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
China Merchants Bank logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • China Merchants Bank gapped down premarket — prior close $31.72, opened at $29.70 and was trading around $30.56, down roughly 4.5%.
  • The bank reported quarterly EPS of $1.08, with a ROE of 12.1% and net margin of 32.75%; it trades at a PE of 7.63 and analysts project about 4.5 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Zacks Research raised its rating to a Hold, and the consensus recommendation tracked by MarketBeat is currently Hold.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.72, but opened at $29.70. China Merchants Bank shares last traded at $30.5599, with a volume of 1,689 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised China Merchants Bank to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 4.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.27.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 32.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Merchants Bank Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Merchants Bank OTCMKTS: CIHKY is a major Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Shenzhen. Established in 1987 as one of the country’s early joint-stock commercial banks, it has grown into a full-service banking group serving individual, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), and corporate clients. The bank is part of the broader China Merchants Group ecosystem and maintains listings on domestic and international exchanges to facilitate investor access.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, private banking and wealth management, credit cards, transaction banking and trade finance, treasury and markets, and asset management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in China Merchants Bank Right Now?

Before you consider China Merchants Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and China Merchants Bank wasn't on the list.

While China Merchants Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
tc pixel
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
A 17-year investing experiment investigated in Dublin
From Porter & Company (Ad)
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
STMicronelectronics Sends Industrial Chips Into Overdrive
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines