China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

China Merchants Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.72, but opened at $29.70. China Merchants Bank shares last traded at $30.5599, with a volume of 1,689 shares.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised China Merchants Bank to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on China Merchants Bank

China Merchants Bank Trading Down 4.5%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.27.

China Merchants Bank (OTCMKTS:CIHKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 32.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that China Merchants Bank Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

China Merchants Bank OTCMKTS: CIHKY is a major Chinese commercial bank headquartered in Shenzhen. Established in 1987 as one of the country’s early joint-stock commercial banks, it has grown into a full-service banking group serving individual, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), and corporate clients. The bank is part of the broader China Merchants Group ecosystem and maintains listings on domestic and international exchanges to facilitate investor access.

The bank’s core businesses encompass retail banking, corporate and commercial banking, private banking and wealth management, credit cards, transaction banking and trade finance, treasury and markets, and asset management.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider China Merchants Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and China Merchants Bank wasn't on the list.

While China Merchants Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here