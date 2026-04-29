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China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
China Minsheng logo with Finance background
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China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 840 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

China Minsheng Price Performance

China Minsheng stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.29. China Minsheng has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Minsheng will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Minsheng

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. OTCMKTS: CMAKY is a commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate and individual customers in the People's Republic of China. The bank's product suite encompasses corporate lending, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance, retail banking products such as deposits and consumer loans, as well as trade finance and cash-management services for businesses.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit-taking, China Minsheng offers treasury and capital markets services, wealth management and private banking solutions, and asset-management products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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