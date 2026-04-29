China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 840 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 620 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

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China Minsheng Price Performance

China Minsheng stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.29. China Minsheng has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $6.72. The stock's 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. China Minsheng had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that China Minsheng will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. OTCMKTS: CMAKY is a commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate and individual customers in the People's Republic of China. The bank's product suite encompasses corporate lending, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance, retail banking products such as deposits and consumer loans, as well as trade finance and cash-management services for businesses.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit-taking, China Minsheng offers treasury and capital markets services, wealth management and private banking solutions, and asset-management products.

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