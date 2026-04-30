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China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
China Minsheng logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.94. China Minsheng shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

China Minsheng Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.29.

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Minsheng had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.67%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Minsheng will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Minsheng

(Get Free Report)

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. OTCMKTS: CMAKY is a commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate and individual customers in the People's Republic of China. The bank's product suite encompasses corporate lending, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance, retail banking products such as deposits and consumer loans, as well as trade finance and cash-management services for businesses.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit-taking, China Minsheng offers treasury and capital markets services, wealth management and private banking solutions, and asset-management products.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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