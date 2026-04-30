China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Shares Gap Up - Here's What Happened

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.94. China Minsheng shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands.

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China Minsheng Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.29.

China Minsheng (OTCMKTS:CMAKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Minsheng had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 11.67%.The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that China Minsheng will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Minsheng

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. OTCMKTS: CMAKY is a commercial bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to corporate and individual customers in the People's Republic of China. The bank's product suite encompasses corporate lending, small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) finance, retail banking products such as deposits and consumer loans, as well as trade finance and cash-management services for businesses.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit-taking, China Minsheng offers treasury and capital markets services, wealth management and private banking solutions, and asset-management products.

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