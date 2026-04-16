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China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
China Overseas Land & Investment logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped down at the open from $8.25 to $7.7508 and were last quoted at $7.92 on very light volume (576 shares).
  • Zacks recently set a "Hold" rating (April 9) and MarketBeat's consensus rating for CAOVY is currently Hold (one analyst).
  • The stock is trading below both its 50‑day ($8.43) and 200‑day ($8.54) moving averages, and the company is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer that is a core subsidiary of CSCEC.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.25, but opened at $7.7508. China Overseas Land & Investment shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 576 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of China Overseas Land & Investment to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, China Overseas Land & Investment currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on China Overseas Land & Investment

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 1.7%

The stock's 50-day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $8.54.

About China Overseas Land & Investment

(Get Free Report)

China Overseas Land & Investment OTCMKTS: CAOVY is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor with origins dating back to 1979. The company is a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering conglomerates. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s, China Overseas Land & Investment has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading real estate groups in Greater China.

The company’s primary activities encompass residential and commercial property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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