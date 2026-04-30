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China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Stock Price Up 15.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
China Overseas Land & Investment logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 15.8% midday gain to $8.475 (from $7.32), though volume was extremely low at about 201 shares—roughly a 96% drop versus the 4,928 average daily volume.
  • Zacks Research recently assigned a "Hold" rating and MarketBeat shows the stock's consensus rating as Hold (based on one analyst report).
  • China Overseas Land & Investment is a major Hong Kong real-estate developer and property investor and a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), with businesses in residential and commercial development, hotels and property management.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.4750 and last traded at $8.4750. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of China Overseas Land & Investment to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, China Overseas Land & Investment currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAOVY

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 1.7%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Overseas Land & Investment OTCMKTS: CAOVY is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor with origins dating back to 1979. The company is a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering conglomerates. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s, China Overseas Land & Investment has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading real estate groups in Greater China.

The company’s primary activities encompass residential and commercial property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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