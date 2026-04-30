China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Stock Price Up 15.8% - Here's What Happened

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.4750 and last traded at $8.4750. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 4,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.32.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of China Overseas Land & Investment to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, China Overseas Land & Investment currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAOVY

China Overseas Land & Investment Stock Up 1.7%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment OTCMKTS: CAOVY is a Hong Kong–based real estate developer and property investor with origins dating back to 1979. The company is a core subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), one of the world’s largest construction and engineering conglomerates. Since its initial public offering on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the early 1990s, China Overseas Land & Investment has expanded its footprint to become one of the leading real estate groups in Greater China.

The company’s primary activities encompass residential and commercial property development, property investment, hotel operations and property management services.

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