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China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
China Resources Enterprise logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest rose 35.4% in April to 173,337 shares, yielding a short‑interest ratio of about 1.0 days (MarketBeat also reports 0.0% of shares short, likely due to rounding).
  • China Resources Enterprise traded at $6.60 mid‑day with volume of 23,812 shares versus an average of 94,784, and sits in a 12‑month range of $6.07–$7.69 with 50‑day/200‑day moving averages at $6.72 and $6.88.
  • The company is a Hong Kong‑based conglomerate operating retail chains including CR Vanguard, and focuses on consumer products distribution, retail operations and food & beverage businesses.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

China Resources Enterprise Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRHKY - Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 173,337 shares, a growth of 35.4% from the March 31st total of 128,001 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 180,662 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

China Resources Enterprise Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CRHKY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 23,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,784. China Resources Enterprise has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About China Resources Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

China Resources Enterprise Limited is a Hong Kong–based conglomerate principally engaged in consumer products distribution, retail operations and food and beverage businesses. Established in 1993 as a publicly listed arm of the state-owned China Resources Group, the company has grown into one of the largest integrated consumer companies operating across Mainland China and Hong Kong.

In its retail division, China Resources Enterprise operates the CR Vanguard chain of supermarkets and convenience stores, supplemented by online grocery platforms and membership loyalty programmes.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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