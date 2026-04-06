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China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 6, 2026
China Shenhua Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • China Shenhua Energy shares gapped down at the open from $23.92 to $22.84 and last traded at $23.76 on light volume of 2,115 shares.
  • The company has a market cap of $121.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11; it reported quarterly EPS of $0.37 on $11.53 billion in revenue and analysts forecast FY EPS of 1.66.
  • China Shenhua is one of China’s largest coal producers with vertically integrated operations across mining, transportation and marketing, and also operates power generation assets including coal-fired and wind plants.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $22.84. China Shenhua Energy shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 2,115 shares trading hands.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Up 2.4%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $121.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.21.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 18.37%.The business had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is one of the largest coal producers and integrated energy companies in China. The firm's core business centers on the exploration, production and sale of coal, with a primary focus on thermal coal used for power generation. Through its vertically integrated operations, China Shenhua manages the entire coal value chain, from mining and washing to transportation and marketing.

In addition to coal mining, the company operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets, including coal-fired and wind power plants.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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