Chipmos Technologies (IMOS) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.6390 per share and revenue of $236.9470 million for the quarter.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $217.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 million. Chipmos Technologies had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.05%.Chipmos Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

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Chipmos Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IMOS stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.00 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Chipmos Technologies has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $78.35.

Chipmos Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7826 per share. This is an increase from Chipmos Technologies's previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a yield of 134.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Chipmos Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chipmos Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMOS

Institutional Trading of Chipmos Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Chipmos Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 73,380 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipmos Technologies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chipmos Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chipmos Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,965 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipmos Technologies

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

Further Reading

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