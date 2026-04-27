Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Price Down 6.4% - Should You Sell?

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.06 and last traded at $42.7070. 23,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 51,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.61.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on IMOS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chipmos Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a report on Friday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on IMOS

Chipmos Technologies Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.50 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business's revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipmos Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 16,828.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,373 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipmos Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Chipmos Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipmos Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS Technologies Inc is a Taiwan‐based provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly, testing and packaging services. The company offers a comprehensive range of back‐end solutions including wafer probing, assembly, surface mount and final test services for memory chips, microcontrollers, system‐on‐chips and other integrated circuits. ChipMOS serves customers in the consumer electronics, communications, industrial and automotive markets by delivering reliable testing and packaging support to semiconductor fabless companies and foundries.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, ChipMOS operates multiple production facilities across Asia, including sites in Taoyuan (Taiwan), Guangdong Province (China) and Singapore.

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