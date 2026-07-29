Chipotle Mexican Grill Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Chipotle Mexican Grill NYSE: CMG reported second-quarter revenue growth of 9.3% to $3.3 billion, supported by a 2.2% increase in comparable restaurant sales and a 1% increase in comparable transactions. The company said its “Recipe for Growth” strategy, including menu innovation, restaurant execution investments and rewards-program changes, contributed to the quarter’s results.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.33, unchanged from the prior year. Restaurant-level margin was 25.2%, down 220 basis points year over year, as higher food, labor, marketing and other operating costs offset pricing and certain commodity benefits.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts: Sign Up

Sales Momentum and Updated Outlook

Chief Financial Officer Adam Rymer said traffic improved through the second quarter and into the first half of July. However, trends softened in the second half of July amid broader consumer caution in the restaurant industry and concern surrounding Cyclospora.

Rymer said Chipotle observed roughly a 200-basis-point sales impact around the industry issue and now expects third-quarter comparable sales growth of approximately 1%, assuming that impact persists through the remainder of the quarter. Chief Executive Officer Scott Boatwright said the company is not involved in the Cyclospora matter and does not use the products implicated in the discussion, adding that its lettuce is sourced in California.

For the full year, the company raised its outlook and now expects comparable restaurant sales growth in the low single-digit range. Pricing contributed approximately 1.6% in the second quarter and is expected to rise to the mid-2% range in the third quarter. Chipotle expects full-year pricing to land near the high end of its previously communicated 1% to 2% range.

Digital sales totaled $1.3 billion, representing 38.3% of sales, compared with 35.5% a year earlier. Boatwright attributed digital momentum in part to changes in the rewards program, including more personalized offers, simplified enrollment and expanded redemption options.

Restaurant Execution and Technology Investments

Management highlighted continued investments intended to improve speed, food quality and hospitality in restaurants. The company deployed its “Linebacker” staffing approach in more than 70% of restaurants during the quarter and said its focus on execution helped improve “Max 15” peak-period throughput for a second consecutive quarter.

Chipotle’s High-Efficiency Equipment Package, or HEAP, has now been installed in more than 1,000 restaurants. The company expects to reach approximately 2,000 locations by year-end and complete the portfolio rollout sometime in 2027. According to Boatwright, restaurants using HEAP are outperforming the broader system by two to three entrees during their peak 15-minute period, with the gains contributing to comparable-sales improvements.

The company said it is reinvesting labor efficiencies from the equipment package back into restaurants, enabling more staffing during preparation and peak periods. It also is rolling out its Chipotle Kitchen digital make-line interface across restaurants, which management said has shown early improvements in order accuracy, on-time fulfillment and guest satisfaction.

Chipotle plans to begin piloting a frictionless in-restaurant rewards experience in August that would enable guests to earn points automatically when paying, without separately scanning a rewards card. The company said only about 20% of in-restaurant transactions currently scan for rewards, compared with nearly 90% of its own digital transactions. New in-store enrollment tools have driven a nearly 20% increase in daily enrollments since their launch, management said.

Menu Innovation, Marketing and Consumer Trends

Chipotle Honey Chicken returned during the quarter and outperformed its prior launch, Boatwright said, reaching a cumulative attachment rate above 25%. Cilantro Lime Sauce also continued to generate attachment rates above those of Red Chimichurri and Adobo Ranch, according to management.

The company expects to introduce two additional limited-time protein offerings in the second half of 2026, while also pursuing innovation in beverages, sides and desserts. Boatwright said limited-time offerings can bring new guests to the brand and increase the lifetime value of customers who try them, while encouraging existing customers to visit more often.

Chipotle also cited marketing campaigns and rewards promotions as contributors to engagement. Its Matchday BOGO promotion set a company single-day sales record and became its most successful BOGO promotion, Boatwright said. Management added that younger customers and lower- to middle-income guests, which had faced more pressure previously, showed the greatest improvement in the second quarter.

Boatwright said the company’s brand tracker showed progress in value perceptions across income groups and age cohorts. He emphasized that value is not solely tied to discounting, but also includes convenience, execution, menu innovation, food quality and portions.

Development, Margins and Capital Allocation

Chipotle opened 101 restaurants during the quarter, including 80 Chipotlanes and one international partner-operated restaurant. The company continues to expect approximately 350 openings during 2026, with about 80% including a Chipotlane. Management said new-restaurant productivity has remained in the 80% range, while year-two cash-on-cash returns have continued at approximately 60%.

The company believes North America can support at least 7,000 restaurants. In Europe, each country delivered high-single-digit comparable-sales growth during the quarter, according to Boatwright. Chipotle also opened its first restaurant in Monterrey, Mexico, and plans additional Monterrey-area openings this year before expanding to Mexico City in 2027. First locations in Seoul are expected this year, followed by Singapore in early 2027.

Cost of sales rose about 80 basis points to 29.7% of sales in the second quarter, primarily due to beef and freight inflation and increased usage of chicken, steak and produce. Labor costs increased about 30 basis points to 25%, while other operating costs rose about 90 basis points to 14.9%, driven partly by higher marketing, insurance, maintenance and utility expenses.

Chipotle ended the quarter with $800 million in cash, restricted cash and investments and no debt. The company repurchased $631 million of stock during the quarter at an average price of $32.55 per share, bringing year-to-date repurchases to more than $1.3 billion. Its board authorized an additional $1.3 billion for repurchases, leaving $1.7 billion available at quarter-end.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chipotle Mexican Grill, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chipotle Mexican Grill wasn't on the list.

While Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here