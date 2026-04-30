Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.920-7.140 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Choice Hotels International Price Performance

CHH opened at $117.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.47. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 541.07% and a net margin of 23.17%.The company had revenue of $390.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $369.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Choice Hotels International's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International's dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Choice Hotels International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHH

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 48,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,956,432.68. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,200. This represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,283 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,947. Corporate insiders own 23.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,985 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,147,000 after buying an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,011,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,727,000. Finally, VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter valued at about $868,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

Further Reading

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