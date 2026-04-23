Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Susquehanna's price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.15% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CHH. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $112.25.

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Choice Hotels International Stock Down 2.3%

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $84.04 and a twelve month high of $136.45. The company's 50-day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 541.07%. The company had revenue of $390.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $369.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.920-7.140 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,603 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $160,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,717,200. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 8,080 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $820,604.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 48,803 shares in the company, valued at $4,956,432.68. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 10,283 shares of company stock worth $1,040,947 in the last quarter. 23.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6,416.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company's stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hospitality franchisor specializing in the development and support of lodging brands across the economy, midscale and upscale segments. Through a network of franchisees, Choice Hotels supplies proprietary reservation and distribution systems, comprehensive marketing programs, and operational support services. The company's core activities include brand management, franchise development, and technology-driven revenue optimization tools designed to enhance guest acquisition and retention for its partners.

Founded in 1939 as Quality Courts United, the company rebranded to Choice Hotels International in 1982 to reflect its expanding brand portfolio and global ambitions.

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