Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR - Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.16 and traded as high as C$23.56. Chorus Aviation shares last traded at C$23.35, with a volume of 20,825 shares traded.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHR

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.43. The stock has a market cap of C$546.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of C$320.19 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Chorus Aviation's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Chorus Aviation's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus is a holding company which owns the following principal operating subsidiaries: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines; and Elisen & Associates, a leading provider of aerospace engineering and certification services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chorus Aviation, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chorus Aviation wasn't on the list.

While Chorus Aviation currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here