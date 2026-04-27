Christopher Jensen Sells 4,576 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Jensen sold 4,576 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This trade represents a 45.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $244.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.38. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $176.26 and a 1-year high of $256.36. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $210.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NXP Semiconductors's payout ratio is 51.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $26,000. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $188.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.59.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NXP Semiconductors

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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