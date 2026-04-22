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Christopher Stone Sells 1,521,877 Shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
IDOX logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Insider sale: Christopher Stone sold 1,521,877 shares of IDOX on April 22 at an average price of GBX 71, receiving roughly £1.08 million.
  • IDOX is trading near its 52‑week high (GBX 72) with a market cap of £327.05m and a high P/E of 53.41, while its 50‑ and 200‑day averages (GBX 70.59 and GBX 68.50) and modest profitability (ROE 7.57%, net margin 6.86%) indicate an elevated valuation despite limited earnings strength.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Stone sold 1,521,877 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total value of £1,080,532.67.

IDOX Price Performance

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £327.05 million, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. IDOX plc has a 52 week low of GBX 52 and a 52 week high of GBX 72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.50.

IDOX (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.74 EPS for the quarter. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDOX plc will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current year.

About IDOX

(Get Free Report)

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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