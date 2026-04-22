Christopher Stone Sells 1,521,877 Shares of IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) insider Christopher Stone sold 1,521,877 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71, for a total value of £1,080,532.67.

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IDOX Price Performance

Shares of LON:IDOX opened at GBX 71.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £327.05 million, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39. IDOX plc has a 52 week low of GBX 52 and a 52 week high of GBX 72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 68.50.

IDOX (LON:IDOX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.74 EPS for the quarter. IDOX had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that IDOX plc will post 2.7173913 EPS for the current year.

About IDOX

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets. It provides specialist software and information management solutions for government, health, engineering, transport, and property fields; engineering document management and control solutions to asset intensive industry sectors; and delivers software solutions.

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