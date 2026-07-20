ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock (CHRN) to Announce Earnings on Monday

ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHRN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 resultson Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $2.5130 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock (NASDAQ:CHRN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter. ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 197.81% and a negative net margin of 135.66%.The company had revenue of $18.09 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock Stock Performance

Shares of CHRN opened at $26.43 on Monday. ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Trading of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company's stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock

About ChronoScale Corporation Common Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: EKSO is a leading developer of wearable bionic exoskeletons designed to enhance human mobility and strength. Headquartered in Richmond, California, the company was founded in 2005 (originally as Berkeley Bionics) and completed its initial public offering in 2014. Its patented robotic systems support both rehabilitation and industrial applications by providing powered, adjustable assistance for a range of movement tasks.

In the medical sector, Ekso Bionics offers externally worn exoskeletons such as the EksoNR and EksoGT, which assist patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury or other neurological conditions.

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