Chubb (NYSE:CB) Given "Market Outperform" Rating at Citizens Jmp

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market outperform" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price target on the financial services provider's stock. Citizens Jmp's price target points to a potential upside of 17.33% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $374.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Chubb from $340.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $362.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $359.09.

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Chubb Stock Down 3.9%

CB traded down $13.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.92. 1,710,896 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $132.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $333.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.34. Chubb has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $365.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.78 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Chubb's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.51, for a total value of $7,394,730.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 203,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $65,370,056.22. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 86.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chubb delivered stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings, with core operating EPS of $7.26 and net income per share of $7.30, supported by solid underwriting performance. Article Title

Chubb delivered stronger-than-expected Q2 earnings, with core operating EPS of $7.26 and net income per share of $7.30, supported by solid underwriting performance. Positive Sentiment: Underwriting remained resilient, with a P&C combined ratio of 83.8% and P&C net premiums written up 3.0%, showing the business is still growing despite softer market conditions. Article Title

Underwriting remained resilient, with a P&C combined ratio of 83.8% and P&C net premiums written up 3.0%, showing the business is still growing despite softer market conditions. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating, and JPMorgan reportedly raised its price target to $370, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after the earnings release. Article Title

Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating, and JPMorgan reportedly raised its price target to $370, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after the earnings release. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue of $14.71 billion was slightly below Wall Street expectations, which may be limiting upside even after the earnings beat. Article Title

Revenue of $14.71 billion was slightly below Wall Street expectations, which may be limiting upside even after the earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Chubb also announced leadership changes at Tempest Re, which is unlikely to be a major near-term stock driver. Article Title

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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