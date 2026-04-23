Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $374.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $373.00 to $374.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Chubb from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Chubb from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Chubb from $336.00 to $335.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $348.71.

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Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $326.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $329.12 and a 200 day moving average of $309.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Chubb has a one year low of $264.10 and a one year high of $345.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb will post 26.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at $169,572,096.72. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,612.40. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 31,332,895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,843,710,000 after buying an additional 4,299,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chubb by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,665,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,987 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $795,378,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,729 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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