Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Barclays

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from $374.00 to $375.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Barclays's target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CB. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Chubb from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $322.00 to $321.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Evercore lifted their target price on Chubb from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $347.10.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

Chubb Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $326.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. Chubb has a 52 week low of $264.10 and a 52 week high of $345.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 26.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total value of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. This represents a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,572,096.72. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 44,877 shares of company stock valued at $14,885,226 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Chubb by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 34,249,183 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $10,689,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,045,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,827,852,000 after buying an additional 68,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,947,799 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,665,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,987 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,481,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,895,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Chubb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,053,497 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,426,475,000 after purchasing an additional 427,512 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Chubb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

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