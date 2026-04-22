Chubb's (CB) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $315.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CB. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b+)" rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $350.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $333.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $347.38.

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Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock traded down $3.62 on Wednesday, reaching $325.67. The stock had a trading volume of 263,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,260. Chubb has a 12 month low of $264.10 and a 12 month high of $345.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's 50-day moving average is $329.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.24. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 26.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, Director Olivier Steimer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,612.40. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 44,877 shares of company stock worth $14,885,226 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chubb

Here are the key news stories impacting Chubb this week:

About Chubb

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Further Reading

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