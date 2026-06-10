Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.5882.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Church & Dwight from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,440.20. This trade represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $96.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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