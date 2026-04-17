Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.12% from the stock's current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Evercore boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.59.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Church & Dwight stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.92. 392,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.48. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,440.60. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,875,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,453,000 after acquiring an additional 88,594 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,302,929 shares of the company's stock valued at $947,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,801 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,610,224 shares of the company's stock valued at $638,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,854,060 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,163,000 after acquiring an additional 200,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,341,015 shares of the company's stock valued at $276,101,000 after acquiring an additional 23,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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