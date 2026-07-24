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Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX) Short Interest Up 9,468.9% in July

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Churchill Capital Corp IX logo with background
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Key Points

  • Short interest in Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX) surged to 2.81 million shares as of July 15, up 9,468.9% from the end of June. About 9.8% of the float is now sold short, with a short-interest ratio of 2.4 days.
  • The stock was little changed in Friday trading, rising $0.01 to $10.88 on volume above its average. Shares remain near their 52-week range, between $10.45 and $11.32.
  • Analysts remain bearish and institutions have been active, with consensus rating at “Sell” after recent downgrades/restatements. Several hedge funds, including Geode Capital Management and JPMorgan Chase, opened new positions in the second quarter.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX - Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,806,381 shares, a growth of 9,468.9% from the June 30th total of 29,328 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,181,999 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Churchill Capital Corp IX Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CCIX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. The company had a trading volume of 383,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,133. Churchill Capital Corp IX has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $398.86 million, a P/E ratio of 57.27 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Churchill Capital Corp IX to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Churchill Capital Corp IX has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCIX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IX during the 2nd quarter worth $784,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX during the 2nd quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Massar Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IX during the 2nd quarter worth $1,841,000.

About Churchill Capital Corp IX

(Get Free Report)

Coleman Cable, Inc (Coleman) is a designer, developer, manufacturer and supplier of electrical wire and cable products for consumer, commercial and industrial applications, with operations primarily in the United States and in Honduras and Canada. The Company's wire and cable products enable it to offer its customers a single source for many of their wire and cable product requirements. It manufactures its products in 10 domestic manufacturing locations and supplement its domestic production with both international and domestic sourcing.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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