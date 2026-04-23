Cigna Group (CI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Cigna Group to post earnings of $7.57 per share and revenue of $66.8922 billion for the quarter. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The business had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cigna Group to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6%

CI stock opened at $274.96 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $239.51 and a twelve month high of $350.00. The company has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $274.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $305.00 to $303.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cigna Group

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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