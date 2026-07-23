Cigna Group (CI) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cigna Group to announce earnings of $7.60 per share and revenue of $70.1399 billion for the quarter. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cigna Group to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cigna Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of CI opened at $285.29 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average is $286.11 and its 200 day moving average is $280.66. Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $239.51 and a fifty-two week high of $315.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. This trade represents a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This trade represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new position in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 445.9% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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