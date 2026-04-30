Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 30.350- EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Cigna Group's conference call:

Strong Q1 results — total revenues of $68.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $7.79; management raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance to at least $30.35, signaling confidence in execution and outlook.

— total revenues of $68.5 billion and adjusted EPS of $7.79; management raised full‑year adjusted EPS guidance to at least $30.35, signaling confidence in execution and outlook. Evernorth Specialty & Care Services outperformed — pre‑tax adjusted earnings rose ~20% driven by specialty volume growth, higher biosimilar/specialty‑generic adoption, and contribution from the Shields investment.

PBS transition and renewals weighed on near‑term results — Pharmacy Benefit Services pre‑tax adjusted earnings declined ~28% (about a $150 million year‑over‑year headwind) due to large client renewals and investments to build the rebate‑free Signature model.

model. Portfolio shaping announced — Cigna will exit the individual exchange at year‑end and is exploring strategic alternatives for eviCore; management says these moves are proactive and not expected to be material to capital recapture.

Leadership transition set for July 1 — Brian Evanko will become CEO (David Cordani to Executive Chair) with an emphasized focus on data, AI, affordability, and personalization as strategic priorities.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6%

CI stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.58. 2,412,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.84. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $350.00.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

Key Stories Impacting Cigna Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $318.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $344.00 to $333.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $332.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group Company Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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