Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $304.00 target price on the health services provider's stock. Barclays's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.27% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CI. Mizuho set a $330.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $337.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.50.

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Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $286.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.74 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total transaction of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,432,044.77. This trade represents a 6.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,904 shares of company stock valued at $60,277,068. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,235 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 422,728 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $121,854,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 1,016.8% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at $4,124,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 683,751 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $197,091,000 after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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