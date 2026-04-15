Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 30th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company's stock.

Cimpress Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $73.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.09. Cimpress has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.43 and a beta of 1.71.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

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