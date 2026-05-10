Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.50.

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Cimpress from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Cimpress from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Cimpress Price Performance

Cimpress stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24. Cimpress has a one year low of $41.88 and a one year high of $96.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.40. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.24%.The company had revenue of $886.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cimpress will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 19,251 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total value of $1,789,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,895.04. The trade was a 49.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Cimpress

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in Cimpress by 73.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,992 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,483 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,218 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

Further Reading

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