Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Expected to Release Earnings on Monday

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post earnings of $1.82 per share and revenue of $2.7115 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.33%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF opened at $180.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. Cincinnati Financial has a 1-year low of $143.87 and a 1-year high of $194.81.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $197.00 target price on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $201.00 price target (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 317 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 528 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company's stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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